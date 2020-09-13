NEET UG: 15.97 Lakh to Write Exams Across 3,843 Centres Today
The pen-and-paper-based medical entrance examination will be held from 2-5 pm across 3,843 centres today.
With the country registering almost one lakh coronavirus cases each day, around 15.97 lakh candidates will write the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday, 13 September.
NEET, which is an pen and paper based entrance test for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses, will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm across 3,843 centres in the country in adherence to strict coronavirus health guidelines.
Taking to Twitter, Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal conveyed his best wishes to aspirants, while expressing confidence that students would follow all health guidelines seriously.
He also thanked all state governments for making “concrete arrangements” in view of NEET.
What are the safety measures?
The National Testing Agency, which conducts NEET, has issued a series of safety guidelines for students.
- Face masks and gloves are mandatory
- Staggered time slots for arrival of candidates
- The temperature of all candidates will be checked
- Only asymptomatic candidates will be allowed entry
- Metal detectors will be used for frisking
- Candidates will have to show the documents to the staff from a safe distance
- Number of candidates per room reduced from 24 to 12
Is there a dress code?
In addition to safety measures, the NTA has issued a strict dress code for students, which does not allow candidates to wear long-sleeve clothes and shoes.
Instead of covered footwear, students have been asked to wear either sandals or slippers.
In addition, heavy jewellery, watches and any other wearables are also not allowed.
What are the special arrangements made by states?
West Bengal - In view of NEET, the state has cancelled a complete lockdown that was earlier planned on 12 September and allowed metro services for students in state capital Kolkata.
Punjab - Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had announced that there would be no curfew on Sunday, 13 September, to facilitate the movement of students appearing for NEET. Usually, the state goes into lockdown on Sundays.
Odisha - The state has announced free transportation and accommodation for students.
Special trains will be run for NEET students and their parents in Bihar and in Mumbai.
