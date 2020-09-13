NEET UG: 15.97 Lakh to Write Exams Across 3,843 Centres Today

With the country registering almost one lakh coronavirus cases each day, around 15.97 lakh candidates will write the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday, 13 September.

NEET, which is an pen and paper based entrance test for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses, will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm across 3,843 centres in the country in adherence to strict coronavirus health guidelines.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal conveyed his best wishes to aspirants, while expressing confidence that students would follow all health guidelines seriously.