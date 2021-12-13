NEET Counselling 2021: KEA to Begin Karnataka UGNEET Counselling from Today

NEET Counselling 2021: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is all set to commence the registrations for Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) counselling 2021 from Monday, 13 December 2021. It will be conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) medical and dental courses for the academic year 2021-22 in the state of Karnataka.

Candidates who qualify the cut off can apply online under state quote seats on the official website of KEA: kea.kar.nic.in.