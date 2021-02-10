NEET UG to Be Conducted Twice From 2021, Exam Dates Soon: Report
Candidates who appear for both the sessions will be awarded the best of two scores in their results.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to conduct the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) twice from this year, reported The New Indian Express.
While an in-principle decision on the matter, on lines of multiple sessions of JEE Main, has been, taken dates for the medical entrance examination to undergraduate MBBS and BDS courses are yet to be decided.
According to the report, in a recent meeting with officials from the Ministry of Education and the National Testing Agency – which conducts the test – the possibility of conducting online and offline examinations was discussed as well.
Candidates who appear for both the sessions will be awarded the best score, much like the arrangement followed while evaluating JEE Main scores.
NEET, which is usually conducted in the first week of May, was delayed to 13 September in 2020. Following the exam, Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal had said that 90 percent of the 15.97 lakh registered students had appeared for the test.
