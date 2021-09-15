NEET 2021 Phase 2 Application Process to Begin Before Results

National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the second phase application process of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 before the declaration of its result.

This year, the application process for NEET 2021 has been divided into two sets/phases, in order to ensure that the candidate data is submitted quickly.

"The first set of information needs to be filled up before the last date of submission of the online Application Form. The second set of information needs to be filled up by the candidates before the declaration of the result/ downloading of score card," reads the official information bulletin.

Dates for the same will be announced soon on neet.nta.nic.in