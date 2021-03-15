NEET 2021 Is Scheduled for 1 Aug, Check Application Process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination date of National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) UG 2021. As per the official notice, the exam will be conducted on 1 August 2021.

The notice further states that the “NEET (UG) – 2021 will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English, through pen and paper mode.”

Notification date, syllabus, and other important details are yet to be revealed by the NTA. “The Information Bulletin containing detailed information regarding the Test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, State Code, etc. will be available shortly on the website https://ntaneet.nic.in, when the submission of the Application Form for NEET (UG) 2021 starts,” reads the official notice.