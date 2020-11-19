NEET 2020: Check Round 1 Seat Allotment Results for MP, Rajasthan
Candidates selected in the first round will have to report for document verification at the allotted colleges.
The round one seat allotments results for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan NEET counselling will be released on Thursday, 19 November. Candidates who took part in the counselling can check the results on the official MP and Rajasthan websites – dme.mponline.gov.in and hteapp.hte.rajasthan.gov.in.
Candidates can check their NEET counselling allotment results by logging in using their roll numbers and date of birth.
NEET 2020 First Round Seat Allotment: Document Verification Requirement
- Admit card issued by NTA
- Result/rank letter
- Date of birth certificate (a class 10 mark sheet may also be considered)
- Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates
- Eight passports-sized photographs
- Provisional allotment letter
- Identity proof
- Reservation certificate, as applicable.
NEET 2020: How to Check Round 1 Allotment Results
- Visit the respective websites
- Click on the link for ‘Round 1 seat allotment result’
- A PDF file with the name of the candidates will appear on the screen
- Download, and take a printout for further reference.
NEET 2020 was held for admission in over 1.6 lakh seats in Indian medical and dental colleges. Fifteen AIIMS and two JIPMER medical colleges will also grant admission to students based on their NEET 2020 score.
According to Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, around 85-90 percent candidates appeared for the NEET 2020 exam. A total of 14.37 lakh students appeared for the exam this year.
