Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) on Friday, 19 June, has released the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) result 2020 for class 6 and 9 admissions.Students can check their results for JNSVT 2020 at the official NVS portal: navodaya.gov.in. The results are only available online.Students are required to login to the portal with their registration numbers and date of birth to check the results.Class 6 students and parents should note that the results for Sepahijala, Bagalkot and Bellary have not been declared due to administrative reasons, as stated in an official notification by NVS.NVS conducts the JNVST exams for class 6 admissions and lateral entry tests for class 9 admissions.Around 30 lakh students appeared for the JNVST examinations this year. The admission exams were scheduled for 11 April but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.How to check NVS Class 6 & 9 Exam Result 2020 Online?Visit the official NVS portal navodaya.gov.inClick on the result link available on the homepage.Enter your registration number and date of birth.Click on the submit button.View your result and download a copy for your future reference.