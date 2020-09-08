National Literacy Pegged at 77.7 Percent, Kerala Tops Charts Again

With 96.2 percent, Kerala has once again emerged as the most literate state in India based on a report by the National Statistical Office (NSO). Andhra Pradesh has come last, with only 66.4 percent literacy.

The NSO on ‘Household Social Consumption: Education in India as part of ‘75th round of National Sample Survey – from July 2017 to June 2018’ provides for state-wise detail of literacy rate among the persons aged seven years and above.