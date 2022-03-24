NEET SS Counselling 2021: Released Schedule Can be Checked at mcc.nic.in
Know the dates of counselling session, results and steps to apply.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) announced the counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Super Speciality on the official website.
As per the official notification, the registration for round 1 counselling will begin on 1 April 2022. The students who have qualified the NEET SS exams can prepare for the counselling session.
The candidates will have to visit the official website of MCC at mic.nic.in, complete the registration process and check the schedule for NEET SS counselling 2022.
NEET SS Counselling 2021: Who Can Apply
NEET SS counselling is conducted for the AIQ seats under Super Speciality. The candidates who have qualified the NEET SS 2021 exams in January 2021 are eligible for the counselling session.
NEET SS Counselling 2021: How to Apply
Visit the official link of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mmc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'NEET SS Round 1'.
You will have to enter the details in the registration link.
You will have fill in the registration details to complete the choice filling procedure of NEET SS round 1.
After filling out the details, click the tab for final submission.
MCC will be conducting two rounds of counselling for the NEET SS 2021 and the results for the round 1 is expected to be released on 8 April 2022. The students should report to the respective colleges between 9 to 15 April 2022.
