NEET MDS 2021: Registrations Open Till 30 March, Details Here

The registration for NEET MDS 2022 opened on 21 March 2022 at 3 PM. The National Board of Examination (NBE) had informed that the National Eligibility cum Entrance test registrations for Masters of Dental Surgery will be open for 10 days, till 30 March 2022.

Interested candidates can apply for NEET MDS 2021 on the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in. The dates for the exams were postponed earlier. As per the reports, the exams can rescheduled on 2 May 2022.