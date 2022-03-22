NEET MDS 2021: Registrations Open Till 30 March, Details Here
Know the important dates of NEET MDS 2021 and steps to register on the official website.
The registration for NEET MDS 2022 opened on 21 March 2022 at 3 PM. The National Board of Examination (NBE) had informed that the National Eligibility cum Entrance test registrations for Masters of Dental Surgery will be open for 10 days, till 30 March 2022.
Interested candidates can apply for NEET MDS 2021 on the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in. The dates for the exams were postponed earlier. As per the reports, the exams can rescheduled on 2 May 2022.
NEET MDS 2021: Important Dates
21 March 2022- NEET MDS 2021 Registrations begin
30 March 2022- Last date of NEET MDS 2021 registration
1-4 April, 2022- Editing of applications
25 April 2022- Release of NEET MDS 2021 admit cards
2 May 2022- Exam date for NEET MDS 2021
NEET MDS 2021: Steps to Apply
Visit the official website of National Board of Examination (NBE) at nbe.edu.in
Click on the NEET MDS tab.
Click on the application link available in the tab.
Click on 'New Registration' if you are a new user or click on 'login for registered user'.
You can fill in the important details for the form and upload all the important documents.
Pay the registration fee and submit the form
You can take a print out of the form for future use.
