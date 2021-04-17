NATA 2021 Answer Key Released, Here’s How to Download It
The Council of Architecture will announce the result of the first NATA 2021 exam on 20 April 2021.
The Council of Architecture (CoA) on Friday, 16 April, released the answer key of the first paper of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), 2021. The exam was conducted on 10 April 2021.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key form the official website: nata.in.
How to Download NATA 2021 Answer Key
- Visit NATA's official website: nata.in
- Click on 'NATA-2021 Registration' on the homepage.
- Now login using your registered email-ID and password.
- Answer key link will appear on your screen
- Download and save it for future use.
The second exam of NATA 2021 will be conducted on 12 June, and candidates can fill the application form for the same till 30 May 2021.
As per the information brochure, NATA is an aptitude test in architecture conducted by the Council that the candidate needs to qualify for admission to the Architecture degree course. "The NATA ensures that the eligibility criteria for admission to five-year Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) degree course, as prescribed by CoA and duly approved by the central government, are strictly adhered to and followed all over the country in Architectural Institutions," reads the official information brochure.
