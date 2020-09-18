NATA 2020 Second Test Results to be Declared on 18 September

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 result for its second test is scheduled to be declared on Friday, 18 September, reads an official notice. Candidates can expect their results by evening.

The Council of Architecture conducts the aptitude test (NATA) twice in a year and students have the option to appear in both the exams. The first test was conducted on 29 August for which the result was declared on 4 September. The second test was conducted on 12 September.

NATA measures the aptitude of the applicant for a specific field of study, i.e. Architecture. The aptitude test makes an assessment of drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity, Mathematics at 10+2 level and critical thinking ability.