NABARD Office Attendant Admit Card 2024 Released: How to Download at nabard.org?

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the admit card for the Office Attendant recruitment exam 2024. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card from the official website of NABARD at nabard.org.
The NABARD Office Attendant exam will be conducted online on 21 November 2024. The exam will consist of 120 questions carrying a maximum of 120 marks. The exam lasts 90 minutes. The question paper will cover topics such as reasoning, English language, general awareness, and numerical ability.
The exam will be bilingual, with questions available in both English and Hindi, except for the English language section. Negative marking will be applied for incorrect answers, with 1/4th of the mark being deducted for each wrong answer.
The final merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the online test. Separate merit lists will be prepared for SC/ST/OBC/EWS candidates under 'vertical reservation' at the state level.
For PWBD/EXS/DIS-EXS candidates under 'horizontal reservation,' a single all-India merit list will be prepared. Candidates will be posted to their respective states/UTs based on their domicile.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 108 Office Attendant positions in the organization. The registration process for the exam was open from 2 October to 21 October 2024.
Steps to Download NABARD Office Attendant Admit Card 2024
Go to the official website, nabard.org.
On the homepage, click on the direct link to download NABARD Office Attendant Admit Card 2024.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future use.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).