NABARD Office Attendant Admit Card 2024 Released: How to Download at nabard.org?

The exam will be bilingual, with questions available in both English and Hindi, except for the English language section. Negative marking will be applied for incorrect answers, with 1/4th of the mark being deducted for each wrong answer.

The final merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the online test. Separate merit lists will be prepared for SC/ST/OBC/EWS candidates under 'vertical reservation' at the state level.

For PWBD/EXS/DIS-EXS candidates under 'horizontal reservation,' a single all-India merit list will be prepared. Candidates will be posted to their respective states/UTs based on their domicile.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 108 Office Attendant positions in the organization. The registration process for the exam was open from 2 October to 21 October 2024.