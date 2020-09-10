Mumbai University Final Year Exams to be Held from 1-17 September

Mumbai University on Thursday, 10 September, announced that final year exams for students of all colleges affiliated to the university will be held from 1-17 October and exams for ATKT students will begin from 25 September.

Nearly 2,22,581 students have registered for the final year exams across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Ranagiri, Thane and Raigad.

The exam will be multiple choice questionnaire for 50 marks and will be held for one hour. Only a portion of syllabus taught until 13 March will be considered for the exams, reported The Indian Express.

According to the report, colleges that have conducted practical, oral or internal exams in February or early March, are not required to conduct exams again. Similarly, in case backlog exams have been conducted at colleges for ATKT students, no re-exam need to be conducted.

Admissions for MBA and MMS will be conducted from second week of October once the final year exam results are released, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said in a statement on Wednesday.

Entrance exams for MBA and MMS exams were conducted by the state Common Entrance Test cell on 14 and 15 March, respectively. The results were declared on 23 May.