Mumbai Schools to Remain Closed till 15 Jan Citing New COVID Cases

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday, 29 December, announced that schools and colleges in the city will not reopen till 15 January 2021 citing fears of a second wave of COVID-19.

Earlier, the Mumbai civic body had decided to keep schools and colleges closed till 31 December.

In a fresh circular issued on Tuesday, the BMC said it decided to keep all -- government and private -- schools and colleges closed till 15 January due to the second wave of COVID-19 in other countries and the situation in some states in the country.

However, the BMC has allowed the American Consulate School and other consulate schools in the city to reopen from 18 January, but has not specified when exactly other educational institutes can reopen.