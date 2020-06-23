Video Editor: Mohd IbrahimMumbai schools have begun classes amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. While only online classes are being conducted and all activities have been suspended, most schools in Mumbai have not altered the fee structure at all.However, parents of students are demanding a reduction in the fee.“Don’t know when will children start coming to school in person... Parents have requested to reduce school fee... Activities that are not going to happen... like sports, canteens or bus fees should reduced... If teachers are not paid there will dissatisfaction.”Arundhati Chauhan, President, Parents and Teachers’ AssociationThe Problems With E-ClassesParents are also complaining of internet connectivity issues at both ends. They say this makes it very frustrating for children to study. They are also raising the concern that all parents don’t have laptops and other facilities.For instance, if there are two kids in a house, the family will have to provide a separate laptop to each of the students, which may not be possible for most of them.“Many parents don’t have laptops or other facilities. Facing a lot of connectivity issues. Online classes should be banned for younger kids. Schools are charging 100 percent fee even when we are not availing all the facilities.”Aarti Deshmukh, Parent, MumbaiParents Demand Fee ConcessionDuring times when many people have lost their jobs and many have had to suffer pay cuts, anguished parents are requesting for a change in the fee structure and demanding concessions from schools.One of the parents said, “Why pay 100 percent fee when school facilities are not being used?”“There should be a change in fee structure. When the schools are not completely open, there should be a 25-30 percent concession in the school fee.”Vaishali Deshmukh, Parents, MumbaiActivity fee amounts to 15-20 percent of the total fee in most schools.As online classes become the new normal for now, will schools consider changing the fee structure? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.