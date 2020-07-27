MPBSE Class 12 Results 2020 To Be Out Today on mpbse.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare its Class 12 results on Monday, 27 July. The result is to be out by 3 pm , according to an official notice, reported The Indian Express. Students can check the result on the official website at http://mpbse.nic.in/

Six lakh students appeared for the examination this year. The exams took place between 20 March to 31 March 2020 and the due to coronavirus pandemic , the pending exams took place from 9 to 16 June 2020 only for important papers.

The important papers included Mathematics, Geography, Accountancy, Crop Production and Horticulture, Biology, Economics, Business Economics, Animal Husbandry, Political Science, Anatomy Physiology and Health, Still Life and Design, Chemistry, Elements of Science and History of Indian Art.