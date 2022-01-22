MP NEET UG Counselling 2021 Merit List To Be Out Today on dme.mponline.gov.in
MP NEET-UG first round seat allotment result will be declared on 31 January 2022.
MP NEET UG State Merit List: Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (MP NEET UG) 2021 state merit list for first round counselling is scheduled to be released on Saturday, 22 January 2022, by the Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh.
Candidates who registered for the same will be able to check and download MP NEET UG state merit list from the official website of DME: dme.mponline.gov.in.
MP NEET UG Counselling 2021 State Merit List: How to Check
Visit the official website of DME: dme.mponline.gov.in.
Click on NEET UG State merit list link on the home page
You will be directed to the merit list
Check your name and other details
Download and save it for future reference
Publication of merit list will be followed by submission of choices and choice locking by MP Domicile registered candidates from 23 to 27 January (up to midnight).
Seat allotment result for first round counselling will be declared on 31 January 2022. Selected candidates will be required to report at allotted Medical/Dental college in person for document verification and admission between 01 to 07 February 2022 (05 pm).
According to the official counselling schedule, candidates will be allowed to opt for upgradation through candidate's login after admission 01 to 07 February 2022 (midnight).
Moreover, online resignation/cancellation of admission at college level will also be allowed from 01 to 07 February 2022 (05 pm).
For more details about MP NEET UG Counselling 2021, candidates are advised to visit the official website of DME.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.