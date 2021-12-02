MP NEET 2021 Counselling: Check Fee Structure, Important Documents and More
Check eligibility, important documents required and other details on the MP NEET 2021 Counselling.
The Madhya Pradesh (MP) MBBS 2021 counselling is administered by the Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Medical Education (DME).
Candidates must note that every subsequent round of MP MBBS 2021 counselling will begin with an online registration process.
Hence, all candidates who are eligible are instructed to participate in the MP NEET 2021 counselling based on their NEET scores, successful registration, and fulfilment of other such criteria.
Candidates must note that candidates need to obtain a minimum qualifying percentile in order to grab a seat in the MP MBBS 2021 counselling.
The NTA had announced the results of NEET 2021 on 1 November 2021, along with the NEET 2021 scorecards that candidates received on their registered emails.
Candidates must note that the MP NEET 2021 shall be conducted by the DME in four rounds of online counselling: the first, second, mop-up, and college-level rounds.
In addition, candidates must note that those candidates whose names appear on the state merit list shall be invited to participate in the MP NEET 2021 counselling procedure.
Once the registration process is complete, the authority will start to lock in choices for MP NEET 2021 counselling. Hence, candidates should make their choices carefully.
Candidates must also remember that in case they want to upgrade their assigned seats later, they will be eligible to do so.
Thus, the MP MBBS admission 2021 will be allotted based on the candidates' state merit rank, filled preferences, reservation criteria, seat availability, and other factors.
MP NEET 2021 Counselling : List of Documents Required
All candidates must note that the following list of documents are mandatory to participate in the MP NEET 2021 counselling.
The caste certificate of the candidate class certificate (PH/FF/SN)
NEET 2021 result
Certificate of income
Admit card of NEET 2021
Affidavit stating that the indicated person is not domiciled at any other state other than MP
Marksheet for Class 10
Certificate of domicile
Marksheet for Class 12
Certificate of caste
For information on the fee structure of various medical and dental colleges in MP, students must visit the official website of MP NEET 2021 for more information.
The official website shall also contain a list of colleges that are going to participate in the NEET 2021 admission process and their seat matrix shall also be made available to students.
