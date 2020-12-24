MP Govt Cancels Winter Vacations in Schools to Aid Board Exam Prep

According to the state school education department, cancelling of the winter break will give more time to students to study and allow them to ask doubts and have extra classes with teachers.

The Department of School Education has canceled the winter vacation from 26 December to 31 December announced for the school's teaching session 2020-21.

“This decision has been taken to provide sufficient time for students to communicate directly with teachers for the preparation of board and local examinations,” stated the department.

The Madhya Pradesh government had announced closure of schools in March due to spread of COVID-19 virus. It reopened schools for class 10 and 12 from 18 December keeping in mind the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2021 and state board exams 2021.