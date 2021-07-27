MP Board MPBSE Class 12 Result to be Declared on 29 July: Here's How to Check
MPBSE Class 12 result can be checked on mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in, and mpbse.nic.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), on Monday, 26 July, announced the result date of MP board class 12, 2021. According to the board, class 12 result is scheduled to be declared at 12 noon on Thursday, 29 July 2021.
Students who were enrolled to appear for MPBSE class exam can check their result on MP board's official websites: mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in, and mpbse.nic.in. The result can also be checked on MPBSE mobile app available on Google Play Store. Some private portals will also host MP board class 12 result.
How to Check MP board MPBSE Class 12 Result 2021
Visit one of MPBSE's official website: mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in, or mpbse.nic.in
Click on MPBSE Class 12 result link
Login using your roll number and application number
Your result will appear on the screen
Save it for future reference
This year, MP board class 12 exams were scheduled to begin from 30 April 2021, but were later cancelled by the Government of Madhya Pradesh in the view of Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the result will be evaluated on the basis of an alternative evaluation criteria devised by MP board.
As per the newly devised marking scheme, Class 12 result will be declared on the basis of class 10 board result. The board will give consideration to best five subjects.
