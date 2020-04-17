MP Board Exam Schedule Not Out, Students Advised to Call Helpline

In the absence of any official notification or clarification from the Madhya Pradesh (MP) education board, students have fallen prey to fake notices and misinformation about the timetable for the pending papers of Class 10 and 12 board exams 2020.

The announcement of the timetable was postponed due to the extension of the coronavirus lockdown on 14 April, following which the state education board has announced that a revised timetable is currently under discussion with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), reported Jagran Josh.