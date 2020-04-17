MP Board Exam Schedule Not Out, Students Advised to Call Helpline
In the absence of any official notification or clarification from the Madhya Pradesh (MP) education board, students have fallen prey to fake notices and misinformation about the timetable for the pending papers of Class 10 and 12 board exams 2020.
The announcement of the timetable was postponed due to the extension of the coronavirus lockdown on 14 April, following which the state education board has announced that a revised timetable is currently under discussion with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), reported Jagran Josh.
MP Board of Secondary Education Secretary Hemant Sharma said that as and when the board issues the revised date sheet, it will make sure that the information reaches all the students who are to appear for the exam in due time.
He urged students and parents not to panic and fall for rumours and instead focus on preparing well for the upcoming exams.
The Madhya Pradesh government on 29 March, decided to promote students of all classes of the state schools, except standards 10 and 12, without exams in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The Class 10 and 12 board exams remain deferred for now, an official spokesman said.
