Mizoram Govt Closes Schools Again After Rise in COVID-19 Cases

The Mizoram Government on Sunday, 25 October, announced that it has decided to shut all schools that were reopened for students of Class 10 and 12 after several students in the state tested positive for COVID-19.

Schools in Mizoram reopened on 16 October in accordance with Centre’s guidelines for reopening schools from 15 October.

According to the state education minister, the state is observing “COVID-19 no tolerance fortnight” and will reopen schools and hostels once the situation improves.