Manipal Institute of Technology Declared A Containment Zone
The decision was taken after 59 COVID cases were reported from the campus
The Udupi district administration on Wednesday, 17 March, declared Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) a containment zone after over 59 cases of COVID-19 were reported on the campus.
“Of the 59 cases reported from the MIT campus since March 11, 42 were on Monday and Tuesday. More students, faculty, and others residing in the campus will be tested. Only faculty and essential staff will be allowed on the campus with proper identification,” an official told The Indian Express.
Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha issued the notification on Wednesday and appointed Assistant Commissioner of Kundapura sub-division Raju K as the Incident Commander to lead the zone, the report added.
Officials are still collecting information on positive COVID cases. A plan to curb the spread of the virus is underway, considering how a large number of students stay outside the campus, The News Minute reported.
Restrictions for Two Weeks
Movement of hostel students will be restricted for two weeks. Fresh COVID-19 tests will be conducted on students on the campus.
“Classes are being shifted online for the next two weeks and any exam will be postponed, along with laboratory classes,” Narayana Sabhahit, Registrar of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), told The News Minute.
Meeting to Curb COVID
Karnataka has reported over 9.63 lakh COVID cases so far, with a death toll of 12,407, according to the Union Health Ministry. There were 10,220 active cases on Thursday. Close to 9.4 lakh people have recovered so far.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar has convened a meeting of senior officials and heads of key government hospitals to discuss the rising cases of COVID in the state and measures to curb the same, reported The Indian Express.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and The News Minute)
