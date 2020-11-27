MHT CET Result 2020 To Be Released on 5 Dec for Vocational Courses

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Examination Cell on Thursday, 26 November, announced that it will released the results for all the entrance examinations for various vocational courses on 5 December on the official MHT CET website.

State Education Minister, Uday Samant confirmed the same on Twitter, adding that the centralised admission process will start from the first week of December.

The result of MHT CET 2020 will be declared at cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

MHT CET 2020 result will include the scorecard and percentile obtained by the candidates in the MHT CET exam.

The authorities will follow a process of normalisation to prepare the results. MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 x (Number of candidates in MHT CET with normalised marks ≤ the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam.