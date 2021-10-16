MHT CET 2021: Results to be Declared Soon
MHT CET 2021 results will be declared on cetcell.mahacet.org.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will declare the result of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 by 28 October 2021.
MHT CET 2021 exam was conducted for two groups: PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths), and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology).
Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.
MHT CET 2021 was held from 20 September to 1 October 2021.
How to Check MHT CET 2021 Result?
Visit the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.
Click on MHT CET result link on the homepage.
Login using your registered credentials.
Your result will appear on the screen.
Download and save it for future reference.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test cell released the provisional answer key of MHT CET 2021 on 11 October. Candidates who appeared for the exam were allowed to raise objection against the answer key till 13 October. The objections raised by candidates will be verified by the CET cell. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly.
MHT CET 2021 results will be prepared on the basis of finalized answer key.
Counselling process of MHT CET 2021 will began after the declaration of result. Candidates are advised to check the official website for details about the same.
