MHT CET 2021: Result To Be Declared on or Before 28 October
As per official reports, MHT CET 2021 results shall be declared on or before 28 October 2021 at cetcell.mahacet.org.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell is all set to release the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 result on or before 28 October 2021. Candidates who sat for the exam can check their respective results and scorecards once they are released on the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.
The MHT CET 2021 provisional answer key, question paper, and response sheet was released on 11 October 2021. However, once the final results are declared, the MHT CET 2021 final answer key shall also be released.
MHT CET 2021 examination was held between 20 September 2021 and 1 October 2021. The State Common Entrance Test Cell also made a provision for students who were affected by the heavy rains in September that they could later appear for the MHT CET 2021 exam between 9 October 2021 and 10 October 2021.
Candidates must note that they will need their official credentials such as their application number and date of birth to access their MHT CET 2021 Result 2021.
MHT CET 2021: Results Expected Soon
Candidates must note that once the MHT CET 2021 result is declared, the state cell shall also release the necessary information on counselling.
Hence, it is recommended to candidates to keep a copy of their mark sheets, application forms, and admit cards to breeze through the counselling process without any hurdles.
More than 4 lakh students are said to have appeared in the MHT CET 2021 exam. It was conducted at 226 exam centres across the state for entrances in various UG level engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses.
However, in the absence of any one particular date being announced by the state cell for the declaration of MHT CET 2021 results, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for more updates on the MHT CET 2021 result date.
