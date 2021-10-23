MHT CET 2021: Result Declared
Students can check their MHT CET 2021 results for MP.Ed, BA/BSc and B.Ed courses at cetcell.mahacet.org
The State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the results for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 for MAH MP.Ed, BA/BSc B.Ed courses on 22 October 2021. Those candidates who had sat for the exam for these particular courses can visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org and download their MHT CET 2021 results.
It is expected that the MHT CET 2021 Results for other courses shall be released by 28 October 2021 as well.
The exams for MAH CET 2021 MP.Ed, BA/BSc B.Ed were conducted in an offline manner on 15 September 2021 and strict COVID-19 health protocols were also followed.
MHT CET 2021: Results Expected Soon
According to media reports, over 5000 candidates registered for the MHT CET 2021 exams. However, only a percentage of those students appeared for the offline exam.
Candidates must note that they must have their Application Number and Date of Birth in order to download their MHT CET 2021 score cards.
Following are five easy steps to download your MHT CET 2021 score cards now -
MAH CET 2021 Results: How to Download
Visit the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org.
Navigate to 'Result CET 2021' on the homepage and then click on either of the links that read, 'MP.Ed CET Result 2021' or 'BA/BSc B.Ed CET Result 2021.'
You will be redirected to a new page where you will need to enter your official credentials such as Application Number and Date of Birth.
Your MAH CET 2021 Score Card will be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a print out for future references.
Candidates must note that those candidates who pass the MAH CET 2021 exams with good numbers shall be eligible for the counselling round.
The details on the same are expected to be announced by the State Common Entrance Test Cell in a few days.
Candidates must also note that MHT CET 2021 Result for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses shall also be announced on or before 28 October 2021.
