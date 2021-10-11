MHT CET 2021 Answer Key To Be Released Today

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is all set to release MHT CET 2021 answer key on Monday, 11 October 2021.

Candidates who appeared for the same can download the answer key on the official websites of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra: mhtcet2021.mahacet.org and cetcell.mahacet.org.

Response sheets of the candidates along with question papers will also be released with the answer key.