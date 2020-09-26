MHT CET 2020 Admit Cards Released, Check Steps to Download Below
A total of 4,45,780 MHT CET applications have been received for both PCM and PCB courses.
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Cell on Saturday, 26 September released admit cards for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2020 exam on mhcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. The MHT CET exam is scheduled to be held on 1,2,,4,6,7,8, and 9 October.
Candidates are required to download the MHT CET 2020 admit card using their application form number and password. Only admit cards for the pharmacy and biology courses have been released. Admit cards for the engineering courses are yet to be released.
MHT CET hall ticket 2020 will include the following details: exam date and time, MHT CET exam centre address, candidate personal details and exam day instructions along with COVID-19 guidelines.
MHT CET Admit Card 2020: Steps To Download
- Go the official website mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in
- Click on the MHT CET admit card 2020 download link
- Login with Application Number and Password.
- MHT CET Admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the MHT CET Admit card 2020 and take a print out for future reference.
