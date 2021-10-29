MH CET LLB 2021 5-Years Course Result Declared: Here's How to Check
MAH LLB 5-years Integrated course CET 2021 was conducted on Friday, 8 October 2021, in two sessions.
MH CET LLB Result: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MAH CET) on Thursday, 28 October 2021, declared the result of MH CET LLB (5-years integrated course)/MAH LLB 2021.
Candidates who appeared for the 5-years LLB test can check the consolidated result sheet on the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell: cetcell.mahacet.org.
MHT CET 2021: Result Declared
How to Check MH CET LLB 2021 5-years Course Result?
Visit the official website of State CET cell: cetcell.mahacet.org.
Click on 'Result : MAH-L.L.B.5Yrs.(Five Year Integrated Course)-CET 2021' under 'Notifications' on the homepage.
You will be directed to the result PDF.
Look for your name/registration number and check your score.
Download and save the PDF for future reference.
As per the official notice, 24,882 candidates registered for MAH LLB (5-years course) CET, out of which 16,066 appeared for it.
About MAH LLB
MAH LLB (5-years integrated course) CET is conducted for the admission to the First Year of the Five Year Full Time Professional Integrated Under -Graduate Degree Course in Law.
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra also declared the result of MHT CET 2021 on Wednesday, 27 October 2021. It was conducted for PCM and PCB streams. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on CET cell's official website.
