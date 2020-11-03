MH CET 2020 PCB, PCM Exams to be Held on 7 Nov, Check Timings Here

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH CET) 2020 special exams will be held on 7 November for the PCB (Physics-Chemistry-Biology) and PCM (Physical-Chemistry-Maths) group of students.

As many as 4,35,653 students in the state have registered for the MHT CET 2020 exam.

Admit card for the MH CET 2020 exams will be available from Tuesday, 3 November on the official website mhcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. The MH CET 2020 special exams will be held as a computer-based test.

Students will have to log in with their credentials on the website and also download a “Unconditional Undertaking” for the day of the exam. The MH CET 2020 admit card will contain details like the reporting time, date and time of the exam.