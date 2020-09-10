MH CET 2020 Exam to Be Held from 1 October, Check All Details Here
The detail schedule and link for downloading the admit card will be available at mahace.org soon.
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH CET) will be conducted on 1 October 2020, said an announcement by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. More than 6 lakh candidates have register for the entrance tests.
The exams for physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) will be held on 1, 2 October and 4-9 October. The exams for physics, chemistry, mathematics will be held from 12-16 October and 19-20 October.
The college entrance exams will be divided into three papers, with a total of 250 questions. On clearing the exam, candidates will be required to appear for counselling rounds.
In the counselling rounds, students will be able to choose their colleges and course of choice. Seats will be allocated based on choice and merit.
The MH CET 2020 exam was earlier schedule to be held in April but was postponed due the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.
The detailed schedule and link for downloading the admit card will be available at mahace.org soon.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.