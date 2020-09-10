MH CET 2020 Exam to Be Held from 1 October, Check All Details Here

The detail schedule and link for downloading the admit card will be available at mahace.org soon.

The Quint
Published
Education
1 min read
MH CET Entrance Exam 2020: The college entrance exam will be divided into three papers, with a total of 250 questions.
i

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH CET) will be conducted on 1 October 2020, said an announcement by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. More than 6 lakh candidates have register for the entrance tests.

The exams for physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) will be held on 1, 2 October and 4-9 October. The exams for physics, chemistry, mathematics will be held from 12-16 October and 19-20 October.

The college entrance exams will be divided into three papers, with a total of 250 questions. On clearing the exam, candidates will be required to appear for counselling rounds.

Also Read
Maharashtra CET 2020 Exam to Be Conducted in October: Report
Maharashtra CET 2020 Exam to Be Conducted in October: Report

In the counselling rounds, students will be able to choose their colleges and course of choice. Seats will be allocated based on choice and merit.

The MH CET 2020 exam was earlier schedule to be held in April but was postponed due the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.

The detailed schedule and link for downloading the admit card will be available at mahace.org soon.

Also Read
Delhi CET 2020 Cancelled, Admission to be Based on Merit Only
Delhi CET 2020 Cancelled, Admission to be Based on Merit Only

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!