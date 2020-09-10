MH CET 2020 Exam to Be Held from 1 October, Check All Details Here

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH CET) will be conducted on 1 October 2020, said an announcement by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. More than 6 lakh candidates have register for the entrance tests.

The exams for physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) will be held on 1, 2 October and 4-9 October. The exams for physics, chemistry, mathematics will be held from 12-16 October and 19-20 October.

The college entrance exams will be divided into three papers, with a total of 250 questions. On clearing the exam, candidates will be required to appear for counselling rounds.