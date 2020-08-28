Medical Students Urge MUHS to Cancel Final Year Undergraduate Exam
The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences will be conducting the final-year undergraduate exams for nearly 9,500 students starting Tuesday, 8 September. However, student organisations are protesting the move and have appealed to the university to cancel the exams, reported The Indian Express.
According to the report, Medical Students Welfare Association and Maharashtra Student Union have written to the varsity highlighting issues faced by students regarding travel to the exam centres amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state and the resultant lockdown.
“By conducting the exams, the MUHS is heavily risking the health and lives of thousands of students, the invigilators, the other staff at the exam centres, and of their families too,” said MASU founder Siddharth Ingle in a letter addressed to the varsity.
The university has stated that all precautions are being taken and it is positive about conducting the undergraduate exams so that students can proceed towards completing their internships.
”While a section of students are protesting, we have also been requested by majority students to conduct exams and support their careers,” reported The Indian Express, quoting Dr Ajit Pathak, MUHS Controller of Exams.
The university recently held final-year dental and postgraduate exams for nearly 5,000 students from 17-25 August. According to Pathak, nearly 95 percent students were in attendance for the exam.
