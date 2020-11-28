MCC to Declare 2nd Allotment NEET 2020 Results on 28 November
The allotment results can be accessed on the official website mcc.nic.in.
Media Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the NEET UG 2020 second allotment results on Saturday, 28 November. The allotment results can be accessed on the official website mcc.nic.in.
According to the official schedule, second allotment reporting will be held on Saturday and is required to be completed on or before 8 December. However, it is not clear if the reporting time will be extended due to the delay in the release of the allotment result.
The registration process for the 2nd round of counselling was supposed to begin on 18 November but was postponed to 20 November ‘due to seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP Quota) being added in the seat matrix of Round-2 and resultant revision of seat matrix.’ The choice filling and locking process went on until 25 November.
MCC is responsible for conducting counselling under the NEET UG exam for 15% of all-India quota seats, Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi), (wards of ESIC insured persons) seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.