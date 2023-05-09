ADVERTISEMENT

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2023 For Three Streams Declared At mbose.in

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2023 has been declared for the science, commerce, and vocational courses.

Shivangani Singh
Updated
Education
1 min read
Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2023 For Three Streams Declared At mbose.in
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE has declared the MBOSE HSSLC Results 2023 today, 9 May 2023 for Class 12 Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams. The board had informed about the result date and time before through an official notification. The HBOSE HSSLC result 2023 has been declared around 10 AM.

Now that the results are declared, students can check the result at official websites – megresults.nic.in and mbose.in. There are other alternative websites as well. Check the steps to download MBOSE result 2023.

Also Read

TS Inter Result 2023: IPE 1st, 2nd year Results to be Declared Today at 11 AM

TS Inter Result 2023: IPE 1st, 2nd year Results to be Declared Today at 11 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

Where to Check MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2023?

  • meghalaya.shiksha

  • megresults.nic.in

  • results.shiksha

  • indiaresults.com

  •  mbose.in.

How to Check MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2023?

  1. Visit the official websites at mbose.in or megresults.nic.in.

  2. On the homepage, search and click on the MBOSE HSSLC result 2023 link

  3. You can enter the required credentials to login.

  4. The result marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

  5. You can take a screenshot, save it on the device or take a printout.

Also Read

TS Inter Result 2023 Manabadi Date: TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result On 9 May

TS Inter Result 2023 Manabadi Date: TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result On 9 May

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  MBOSE   MBOSE HSSLC Result 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×