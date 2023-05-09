Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2023 For Three Streams Declared At mbose.in

Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE has declared the MBOSE HSSLC Results 2023 today, 9 May 2023 for Class 12 Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams. The board had informed about the result date and time before through an official notification. The HBOSE HSSLC result 2023 has been declared around 10 AM.

Now that the results are declared, students can check the result at official websites – megresults.nic.in and mbose.in. There are other alternative websites as well. Check the steps to download MBOSE result 2023.