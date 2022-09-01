Delhi: MBBS Student at Safdarjung Hospital Found Dead in Hostel Room
The police said that they have recovered a note in her diary that revealed that she was in depression.
A final year MBBS student at the Safdarjung Hospital was found dead in her hostel room on Thursday morning, according to the police. The police were informed about her death at around 3:30 am.
The police said that they have recovered a note in her diary that revealed that she was in depression. Empty packets of anti-depressants were found in her room, said officials. The student was a resident of Delhi.
Manoj C, Delhi Police Commissioner (Southwest), said,
"Statements of other inmates and friends of the deceased were recorded and no foul play is found so far. The family members of the deceased had also reached the spot and their statements are being recorded. Further inquest proceeding is being carried out…"Manoj C, DCP (Southwest)
The DCP added that the room was bolted from inside and was forcefully opened by the friends of the deceased. She was taken to the emergency ward of Safdarjung Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.
