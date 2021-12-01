AIMA Releases MAT PBT 2021 Admit Card: Here's How to Download
All India Management Association (AIMA) on Wednesday, 1 December, released the admit card/ hall ticket for the Management Aptitude Test-Paper based Test (MAT-PBT) 2021.
Candidates who registered for the same can download their admit card from the official website of MAT: mat.aima.in.
MAT-PBT 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on 5 December 2021. Registrations for the same has been extended till 2 December (01 pm).
Interested candidates who still haven't registered for MAT 2021, can do it on the official website.
How to Download MAT 2021 Admit Card?
Visit the official website of AIMA’s: mat.aima.in
Click on the link ‘Download MAT Admit Cards'
A new webpage will open on your screen
Enter your registration number and date of birth
Click on 'Submit'
Your admit card link will appear on your screen.
Download and print it for exam day and future reference
MAT PBT 2021 will be followed by MAT Computer Based Test (CBT) which is scheduled to be held on 19 December 2021. Admit Card for the same will be available from 14 December (04 pm) onwards on the official website. Candidates can register for MAT CBT till 12 December.
About MAT
MAT is a standardised test to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programs in management institutes across the country.
