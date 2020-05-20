After receiving multiple requests from states and the Central Board of Secondary Education, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday, 20 May, allowed the conduct of Class 10 and 12 board examinations, while exempting them from lockdown measures.A statement by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that “taking into consideration the academic interest of large number of students, it has been decided to grant exemption from the lockdown measures to conduct board examinations for Classes 10 and 12.”However, the statement said that these board exams must be conducted while following COVID-19 guidelines, which include the following.No examination centre to be permitted in containment zones.Wearing of masks compulsory for students and teachers.Provision for thermal screening and sanitizers at all centres.Social distancing to be followed strictly.Different boards must stagger their examinations.States and UTs may arrange special buses for students.The MHA’s statement comes days after the date sheet for pending CBSE exams was released. Additionally, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has said that CBSE students will write board exams in their own schools and won’t have to go to an exam centre. He also said that results for CBSE exams, will be announced by end of July . We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.