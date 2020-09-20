Monday’s Mangalore University Exam Postponed Amid Heavy Rain
Remaining exam dates are unchanged and those exams will be conducted as per existing schedule.
Mangalore University put out a press release on Sunday, 20 September, saying: “Due to heavy rain in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi & Kodagu districts, scheduled UG/PG exams of the University on 21 September have been postponed.”
The rescheduled date of Monday’s exams will be shared shortly, informed the University, in the statement shared by ANI.
Disaster Response Team Sent Amid Heavy Rains in Karnataka
Heavy rains in Karnataka have wreaked havoc in several parts of the state, reported PTI.
Udupi district has especially seen devastation with houses and crops getting submerged, prompting the government to rush disaster response force personnel for rescue operations on Sunday.
Officials in the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), according to PTI, said an alert for heavy rains has been issued for Malnad, coastal regions and a few interior and northern districts for the next couple of days.
