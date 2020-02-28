Maharashtra Govt Proposes 5% Reservation to Muslims in Education
Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi government has proposed to extend five percent reservation to Muslims in educational institutes, Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said in Mumbai on Friday, 28 February.
The state government will ensure that a legislation to this effect is passed soon, the minister informed the State Legislative Council.
He also assured the House of taking "appropriate action" in this regard before beginning of admissions in schools.
Malik was responding to a question raised by Congress legislator Sharad Ranpise.
