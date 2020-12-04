‘World’s Most Exceptional Teacher’ Wasn’t Always Keen on Teaching

When Ranjitsinh Disale walked into an old government school around eleven years ago, there was very little that he could boast of it. Located precariously, as it were, in a parched village of Maharashtra’s Solapur district, the Zila Parishad school was flanked by a cattle shed on one side and a storeroom on another.

With a strength of about 110 students and five teachers, the school in Pairtewari village was mostly attended by students hailing from tribal communities, which according to the Varkey Foundation, “did not prioritise girls’ education” and as a consequence, would report multiple cases of child marriage.