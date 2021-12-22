Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2022 Subject Wise Timetable Out Now
Students can check the subject wise timetable of Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2022 exam on mahahsscboard.in
The subject wise timetable for the Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2022 exam was released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).
Students appearing for the exam can visit the official website of Maharashtra SSC at mahahsscboard.in and check the complete time table.
According to the timetable released for classes 10 and 12, the SSC exams would be held from 15 March 2022 to 4 April 2022. Whereas the HSC exams will be held from 4 March 2022 to 22 March 2022.
Students must also note that the exams will be held in an offline mode.
The announcement of the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Date Sheet 2022 was also made by state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, via his official Twitter handle.
He also wished the students the very best for the exams and advised them to visit mahahsscboard.in to check the complete timetable.
Please read below to check the subject wise timetable for Maharashtra SSC and HSC exam 2022.
Maharashtra HSC 2022: Complete Time Table for Class 12
4 March 2022: English
5 March 2022: Hindi
7 March 2022: Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu etc.
8 March 2022: Sanskrit
9 March 2022: Organisational Commerce
10 March 2022: Physics
11 March 2022: Secretarial Practice
12 March 2022: Chemistry
14 March 2022: Mathematics & Statistics
15 March 2022: Agriculture Science & Technology
16 March 2022: Cooperation
17 March 2022: Biology, History and Development of Indian Music
19 March 2022: Geology, Economics
21 March 2022: Textile, Book keeping, Accountancy
22 March 2022: Philosophy, History of Arts and Appreciation
Maharashtra SSC 2022: Complete Time Table for Class 10
15 March 2022: First Language (Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati etc.)
16 March 2022: Second or third language
19 March 2022: English
21 March 2022: Hindi (Second or Third language)
22 March 2022: Sanskrit, Urdu, Gujarati and other second or third language subjects.
24 March 2022: Mathematics Part 1
26 March 2022: Mathematics Part 2
28 March 2022: Science and Technology Part 1
30 March 2022: Science and Technology Part 2
1 April 2022: Sociology Paper 1
4 April 2022: Sociology Paper 2
For more details on the Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2022 exam, please check this space regularly and visit the official website of Maharashtra SSC mentioned above.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.