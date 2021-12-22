ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2022 Subject Wise Timetable Out Now

Students can check the subject wise timetable of Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2022 exam on mahahsscboard.in

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2022 subject wise timetable released&nbsp;</p></div>
The subject wise timetable for the Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2022 exam was released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

Students appearing for the exam can visit the official website of Maharashtra SSC at mahahsscboard.in and check the complete time table.

According to the timetable released for classes 10 and 12, the SSC exams would be held from 15 March 2022 to 4 April 2022. Whereas the HSC exams will be held from 4 March 2022 to 22 March 2022.

Students must also note that the exams will be held in an offline mode.

The announcement of the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Date Sheet 2022 was also made by state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, via his official Twitter handle.

He also wished the students the very best for the exams and advised them to visit mahahsscboard.in to check the complete timetable.

Please read below to check the subject wise timetable for Maharashtra SSC and HSC exam 2022.

Maharashtra HSC 2022: Complete Time Table for Class 12

4 March 2022: English

5 March 2022: Hindi

7 March 2022: Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu etc.

8 March 2022: Sanskrit

9 March 2022: Organisational Commerce

10 March 2022: Physics

11 March 2022: Secretarial Practice

12 March 2022: Chemistry

14 March 2022: Mathematics & Statistics

15 March 2022: Agriculture Science & Technology

16 March 2022: Cooperation

17 March 2022: Biology, History and Development of Indian Music

19 March 2022: Geology, Economics

21 March 2022: Textile, Book keeping, Accountancy

22 March 2022: Philosophy, History of Arts and Appreciation

Maharashtra SSC 2022: Complete Time Table for Class 10

15 March 2022: First Language (Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati etc.)

16 March 2022: Second or third language

19 March 2022: English

21 March 2022: Hindi (Second or Third language)

22 March 2022: Sanskrit, Urdu, Gujarati and other second or third language subjects.

24 March 2022: Mathematics Part 1

26 March 2022: Mathematics Part 2

28 March 2022: Science and Technology Part 1

30 March 2022: Science and Technology Part 2

1 April 2022: Sociology Paper 1

4 April 2022: Sociology Paper 2

For more details on the Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2022 exam, please check this space regularly and visit the official website of Maharashtra SSC mentioned above.

Published: 
