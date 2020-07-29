Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2020 Out: Direct Link Given Here
Maharashtra SSC class 10 board result 2020 announced on the official website at - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in
Maharashtra SSC class 10 board has been announced on the official wesbite of the board at - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.
Students who appeared for the SSC exam can now visit the official website and download their respective results. Maharashtra SSC board exams were conducted from 3 to 23 March 2020.
The direct link and steps to download the SSC result is given down below.
How to Download Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Board Result 2020?
- Visit the official website of the board at - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.
- Click on 'SSC'.
- Enter the user name and password.
- Click on the link 'SSC Result 2020'
- The result will appear on the screen.
- Check and download the result for future refrence.
Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2019 Analysis
Last year, around 17 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra SSC exam out of which the overall pass percentage was 75%. Overall pass percentage of male students was 72.18%, whereas, total pass percentage of female students was 82.82%.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.