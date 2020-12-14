Maharashtra NEET Round 2 Selection List Released At mahacet.org
Candidates shortlisted for admission in the list will have to join at the allotted colleges by 5 pm on 18 December.
Maharashtra NEET 2020 Round 2 selection 2020 list has been officially released on Monday, 14 December, on mahacet.org. The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has also released the list under the state quota seats.
“Candidate should get scrutinized all the original documents and eligible candidate should pay the requisite fees in the selected college within the stipulated time; failing which this selection stands cancelled. Non-Eligible Candidates will not be admitted,” an official statement said.
“Admitting Institute will verify the original documents and ascertain eligibility of the candidates as per the NEET(UG)-2020 brochure,” the statement added.
How to Check Maharashtra NEET Round 2 Seat Selection List
- Go to the official website, mahacet.org
- Click on NEET-UG
- Under the notification section, click on links to download the selection list and seat matrix
- Download the PDF files and check your selection status
- The first selection list of Maharashtra NEET counselling 2020 was released on 15 November.
