Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Registration Extended for MBBS, BDS Courses

The Maharashtra National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021, counselling process has officially commenced.

According to an official notice, the last date for candidates to register for the Maharashtra NEET 2021 counselling, in order to gain admissions to MBBS/BDS and other courses, has been extended till 17 January 2022 now.

Thus interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website, cetcell.net and apply before the deadline.