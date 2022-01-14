Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Registration Extended for MBBS, BDS Courses
Candidates can register for the Maharashtra NEET counselling 2021 till 17 January 2022 on cetcell.net.
The Maharashtra National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021, counselling process has officially commenced.
According to an official notice, the last date for candidates to register for the Maharashtra NEET 2021 counselling, in order to gain admissions to MBBS/BDS and other courses, has been extended till 17 January 2022 now.
Thus interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website, cetcell.net and apply before the deadline.
Candidates must note that the registration for the Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021 will conclude at 05:00 PM on 17 January 2022.
Additionally, candidates must also note that the revised official notice has not made any mention of the release date of the provisional merit list. The only information open to students is that the dates for the same will be released in some time.
Nevertheless, for now, please check the exam schedule given below to check the revised dates of the Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021.
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Revised Dates
Extended online registration: 13 January 2022 to 17 January 2022, till 05:00 PM
Payment of Registration fees: 13 January 2022 to 17 January 2022
Provisional Merit List: To be announced soon.
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: How to Apply
Visit the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra at cetcell.net.
Navigate to the link that reads, 'New Registration' or on 'Login', present on the homepage.
Enter your official login credentials and any other details required to log in.
Begin to fill Maharashtra NEET counselling 2021 application form.
Upload all the required documents and pay the application fees.
Your Maharashtra NEET counselling 2021 application form will be submitted.
Download the confirmation page and take a printout.
Candidates who have already registered for the Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2021 do not need to register again on the portal.
For more updates on the Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2021, please check this space regularly and visit the official website of CET at cetcell.net.
