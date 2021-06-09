Maharashtra MHT CET 2021 Registration Commences, How to Apply

The MHT CET 2021 exam is being conducted for admission to professional courses in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, and Agricultural Education.

The information was announced by Higher and Technical Education Minister of Maharashtra, Uday Samant. “Online registration for the MHT-CET 2021 Entrance Examination for first-year Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education for the academic year 2021-22 will start today from 08/06/2021 to 07/07/2021,” the minister said.

Further, he stated that details about MHT CET exams for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be announced separately.