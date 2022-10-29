Maharashtra Govt Asks Data About Smaller Schools, Fuelling Fear of Their Closure

The Maharashtra government's decision to collect data about schools with less than 20 students has raised alarms across the state. Teachers, education experts and civil society organisations have expressed the fear that the Eknath Shinde-led government is planning to shut these schools.

The government schools in the state were given letters by the zilla parishads asking them to furnish details such as the number of students in their school, the nearest public school from their own, and the distance between the two schools. The teachers told The Quint that the government is assessing the possibility of merging two or more nearby schools into one.

When The Quint spoke with Minister for School Education Deepak Kesarkar, he neither confirmed nor categorically denied this. When this reporter asked him why the government was collecting data about schools with less than 20 students, he didn't comment.