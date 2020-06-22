Final-year college and university students who have cleared all previous semesters can either opt to write conventional exams or be graded on the basis of their performance in previous semesters, the state government has said, amid rising coronavirus in the state, reports The Indian Express.In a statement, the state’s Higher Education & Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said that students who have cleared all semesters and want to write tests will be allowed to do so, while keeping in mind the local spread of COVID-19.Alternatively, students who have cleared all previous semesters and do not wish to appear for final-year examinations, would be passed on the basis of an aggregate of marks scored by then in previous semesters.The minister said that the decision was taken to ensure that health of students is not endangered.“Yesterday, the meeting of state disaster management authority was held by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The decision to cancel final year/semester university examinations was taken in the meeting in view of the health of the students given the increasing COVID-19 spread,” Uday Samant, Higher and Technical Education MinisterSamant also said that a similar decision has been made for students of professional courses like engineering, pharmacy, hotel management, architecture, while adding that professional bodies will be requested to for approving the government’s decision.For ATKT students, a decision will be taken this week after discussion with Vice Chancellors of different universities in the state.