Maha Edu Board Releases Schedule for SSC, HSC Compartment Exams

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced that the compartment exams for class 10 and 12 students will begin from 29 November. The exams will be held in two sessions with the first session at 10:30 am-1:30 pm and the second sessions from 2:30 pm-5:30 pm.

The class 10 exams will end on 5 December while the class 12 exams will conclude on 10 December. The Maharashtra education board is accepting online applications from students who wish to appear for these exams.

The board is currently accepting applications for class 10 and 12 compartment exams and the deadline to apply is 29 October. However, students can apply till November by paying a late fee.